Bisa Kdei to release new song about 2016 VGMA disappointment

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: Kwame Dadzie, Contributor

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei seems to have not gotten over the 2016 experience he had with the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



In a new song that is yet to be released, the ‘Mansa’ hit maker recounts a number of negative things that have happened to him in the music industry.



Principal among the issues he raises in the song is when his ‘Brother Brother’ song was not nominated in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2016. Even though two of his songs ‘Mansa’ and ‘Brother Brother’ were huge on the music scene, the award scheme chose to nominate only one - ‘Mansa’ for the Most Popular Song of the Year category.



In an interview with entertainment journalist Kwame Dadzie, he noted that even though the organizers explained to him that ‘Brother Brother’ wasn’t chosen because they could not nominate two songs by an artiste for the same category, he later realized in subsequent editions of the scheme that the rule had changed.



“Recently, I was just analysing some things and I realised that they are actually nominating two and three songs from artistes [in the same category]. Then it took me to the VGMA time that what really happened,” he said.



According to him, the school of thought that ‘Brother Brother’ was not nominated because it has the ‘f’ word was a no-brainer. He noted “forkin”, as used in the song as a mere jargon adopted into Ghanaian languages to show the intensity of an act or situation.



The song which addresses this VGMA issue is on Bisa’s forthcoming album slated for release on January 20, 2023.



The album titled ‘Original’ features Stonebwoy, Teni, Camidoh, Sefa, footballer Memphis Depay and KiDi.



