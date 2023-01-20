Bisa Kdei shows class as Memphis Depay, Stonebwoy dazzle on 'Original' album

Entertainment of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Highlife star, Bisa Kdei has released his highly anticipated fifth studio album titled "Original."



The 14-track album gives an original flavour of highlife music and a blend of Afrobeats in a well-curated masterpiece.



The artiste lineup on this album is a star-studded one, with the likes of Stonebwoy, Sefa, Camidoh, Teni, and former star Memphis Depay all featured on it.



Bisa Kdei opens the album with a solid vocal performance on "Next Chapter," as he recounts some ups and downs in his career.



The second track on the album features Barcelona star Memphis Depay, who demonstrates his musical prowess with some ruthless vibes.



The "One Day" song with Nigerian singer Teni is an Afrobeat classic and would certainly be a household hit.



Bisa Kdei takes us to the dance floor with "Party," featuring award-winning reggae and dancehall musician Stonebwoy.



The "Sugarcane" hitmaker Camidoh demonstrates his maturity in the music space with astounding vibes on the "Complete" track.



Budding songstress Sefa makes a strong case as one of the best female vocalists as she serenades music lovers with ruthlessness on "Too Much."



Some songs on the album, including "Love You" and "Kaakyire," have already exceeded expectations as they have received massive airplay in recent months.