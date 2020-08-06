Entertainment of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Bisa Kdei justifies showcasing mansion on social media

Highlife musician, Bisa Kdei

Super-talented award-winning Ghanaian highlife musician Bisa Kdei graced the Personality Chat segment on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpon Drive show hosted by Tony Best.



Born Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah, Bisa Kdei’s intriguing ways of singing has attracted more fans in the music industry.



The Mansa hitmaker revealed why he displayed his newly built house on social media platforms.



“I put my mansion on display on social media to inspire my fans because people have been on my neck criticizing the kind of songs I do. I wanted them to know what I have got from my music though I had many criticisms but want them to see I built my house from the money from my music,” he said.



When asked about those who inspired him in writing songs, he said: “My inspiration comes from listening to songs from Nana Ampadu, Daasebre Dwamena and J A Adofo. I’m inspired by these legends because I am a highlife artiste and can’t listen to hippop songs”.



Bisa Kdei further explained he is not bothered when tagged he does funeral, life and sorrowful songs because “my targeted audiences understand the songs I do and [it] doesn’t matter the criticisms. My brand is resolute and has stood the test of time”.



Commenting on his upcoming 4th studio album, Bisa Kdei indicated “my album is not ready but I promise my fans what I am cooking for them will mesmerize them. You know this Covid-19 has cost us a lot so I want to do someting unique for my fans”.





