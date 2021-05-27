Bisa Kdei ignites Bouake festival with a thrilling performance

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Highlife artiste Bisa Kdei delivered a stunning performance at the recently held Boauke festival in Ivory Coast.



Bisa Kdei who was the headline international act for the festival proved why he is touted as one of Ghana's best performers with some dazzling stagecraft.



Bisa Kdei thrilled thousands of people gathered at the festival with back-to-back hits.



The Bouake festival is a week-long festival and largest and the most attended in Ivory Coast with people across the length and breadth of the country gathering to have fun.



Held in the Ivory Coast second largest City, Bouake, the festival launched in 1964 is marked by the parade of floats, majorettes, masked ball, a street carnival, among other activities.