Bisa Kdei headlines Bouake festival in Ivory Coast

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: News Ghana

Ghanaian Highlife artiste Bisa Kdei will make his debut performance at the Boauke festival on Sunday.



The week-long festival is the largest and the most attended in Ivory Coast where all people from every part of the country gather to have fun.



Held in the Ivory Coast second largest City, Bouake, the festival launched in 1964 is marked by the parade of floats, majorettes, masked ball, a street carnival, among other activities.



Bisa Kdei who is one of Ghana’s best performers has appeared on some big stages around the world.



In 2020 a remix of one of Bisa Kdei’s songs was used as a soundtrack in Netflix’s 2020 Christmas movie Jingle Jangle.



The song that was specifically written for the movie, is a remix of his 2018 hit ‘Asew‘.





