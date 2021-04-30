You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 30Article 1247701

Entertainment of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

Bisa Kdei, Kinaata and Kuami Eugene are my favorite new-age artists – Ursula

Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says Kuami Eugene, Bisa Kdei, and Kofi Kintata are her preferred new music arts in Ghana as compared to other artists.

According to the minister and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Kuami Eugene, Bisa Kdei and Kofi Kinaata songs resonate with her unlike some songs from other new-age personalities.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Nana Aba Anamoah, the minister also revealed that some artists only produce noise hence her choice.

“I do like dancing to good music, especially music that resonates with me and not the noisy kind of music. My favourite new age artists are Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata and Bisa Kdei, I love their songs”

In the same interview, she advised the LGBT Community in Ghana to keep their sexuality private as Ghanaians cannot be obliged to accept the practice.

“Adults can do whatever they like in the privacy of their homes but should not force their sexual preferences down anyone’s throat. Just keep your sexuality private.”

