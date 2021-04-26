Big head, small sense: The ferocious jab from ‘fearless’ Halifax that infuriated DKB

Entertainment of Monday, 26 April 2021

He is described as a vociferous entertainment pundit, one who is very learned and opinionated; he states his views without mincing words and those attributes were not missing in his submission on this weekend’s edition of UTV’s United Showbiz which featured DKB, a comedian who has on several occasions been mocked for having a big head.



Halifax Ansah-Addo, a journalist, pundit, and radio presenter with many years of experience had inserted a dagger in Akuapem Poloo’s press conference which saw the actress express profound gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for intervening in her case.



The actress and socialite who had been granted bail following her 90-day jail sentence over the publication of a nude photo of herself and her seven-year-old son at a presser said: “a big thank you to the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who upon receiving a lot of petition from well-meaning Ghanaians and friends both home and abroad to intervene in my situation gave a listening ear to my plight.”



While describing the press briefing as “totally useless to the substantive case in court” and “risky looking at the content”, Halifax wondered how the president played a part in Akuapem Poloo's release.



“She discussed the case itself. When you start to mention the names of people who intervened and freed you, I expect the Director of Communications at the Presidency to come and tell us what the president did about Akuapem Poloo’s case. Did the President really intervene? Did he ask the judiciary to free the girl or release the girl? Was it a pardon? Was it a clemency? When the case is still in court, you have no business to go on this slippery slope.”



In his defense, DKB who is known to be a staunch supporter of Akuapem Poloo said the legal team of the actress has a purpose for organizing the press conference, adding that the actress was coached on what to say.



“Akuapem Poloo did not organize the press conference on her own accord. It’s the legal agency so they know the path they’re on. They know what they’re doing, they know the implications, they coached her in the scripting. I support Poloo for mentioning the President. I knew the President was to be mentioned because 36,000 people signed the petition, if the President doesn’t move a muscle, then it’s like the President doesn’t care,” the comedian argued.



At this juncture, the conversation had become heated as the two disagreed with each other. While sit-in-host Abeiku Santana did his best to moderate, the narrative was same.



“Nana has done nothing unconstitutional; Halifax should go and sleep,” said the comedian who had a bandana tied around his head – a statement which triggered the response that broke the camel’s back.



Sitting upright as he readied to throw his jab, Halifax, clad in a suit emitted, “There is something called BHSS. It is an ailment. It doesn’t help. Big head, small sense,” he explained the acronym.



“Oh!” reacted Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, another pundit who obviously did not feel comfortable with the phrase.



A livid DKB demanded an apology, stressing that failure on Halifax’s part would leave him with no option but to walk off the set. Although Halifax insisted the statement was not in reference to DKB, the comedian disagreed and retorted “I didn’t come here to be disrespected. I’m part of the context. I’m counting to five; if you don’t apologise, I’m walking out of the show.”



The journalist eventually apologized and retracted the statement unequivocally.



