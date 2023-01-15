You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 15Article 1695731

Big Brother Titans ushers housemates into the house

Ebuka Obi Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka Ebuka Obi Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka

Big Brother Titans, the fusion of the South African and Nigerian versions of the Big Brother franchise has been launched on January 15, 2023.

The show this year is hosted by Ebuka Obi Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka.

To open the show, there was a rather intriguing story-like intro followed by two electrifying performances from some South African stars and deejays.

Meanwhile, the new house where the housemates will be living was also displayed with its unique interior which has left some Twitter users wowed.

So far, 6 housemates including, Yemi, Khosi, Olivia and Juicy Jay, have been ushered into the Big Brother house.

