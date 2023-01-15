Big Brother Titans ushers housemates into the house

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Big Brother Titans, the fusion of the South African and Nigerian versions of the Big Brother franchise has been launched on January 15, 2023.



The show this year is hosted by Ebuka Obi Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka.



To open the show, there was a rather intriguing story-like intro followed by two electrifying performances from some South African stars and deejays.



Meanwhile, the new house where the housemates will be living was also displayed with its unique interior which has left some Twitter users wowed.



So far, 6 housemates including, Yemi, Khosi, Olivia and Juicy Jay, have been ushered into the Big Brother house.



Check the reactions of some social media users below:





This Olivia looks like a boring material #BBTitans — Glory (@Glorygloria4) January 15, 2023

Omg what is going on #BBTitans — July???? (@CocoCakes23) January 15, 2023

Omoh, I won’t lie, I don’t understand the naija housemates o????????#BBTitans — Oyįri nna ya???????????? (@miizkaphee) January 15, 2023

#BBTitans yemi don’t switch on him Yankee Accent already ???????? make Kodak forget that her Igbo boyfriend man she’s already taken n that house no ???? — Sydney Shocker (@shocker_sydney) January 15, 2023

Olivias dress looks stunning #BBTitans — Maxolly (@Maxolly19) January 15, 2023

South African ladies and amazing bodies 5&6. #BBTitans — Euvee ????????????#Apasionada❤❤❤ (@Vjustoneminute) January 15, 2023

That energy? She better keep it cause it was top tier #BBTitans — Award Winning Ambassador (@NeoModihapula) January 15, 2023

The Khosi is giving thirsty vibes abeg....Nelisa would do just well for him #BBTitans — ???? ???????????? ℍ????????????????®° (@ambi_zeentah) January 15, 2023

Born in durban, raised in capetown

Her name is Melisa and she is a 25 years old rock star #BBTitans — D????Diva (@estherochie) January 15, 2023

This one thinks he’s in wakanda ???????? #BBTitans — Cellacy ???????????????? (@MayorZ_chiQ) January 15, 2023

"I'm not good with love"????

Na Dem dey find ship pass #BBTitans — YOSSY (@__yossyooo) January 15, 2023

ADA/WA