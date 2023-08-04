Big Brother Naija star Hermes Iyele survives car accident, expresses gratitude for safety

Entertainment of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Big Brother Naija reality show star, Hermes Chibueze Iyele, recently experienced a fortunate escape after being involved in a car accident.



According to a dailypost.ng report, the incident took place, and the star quickly took to his Instagram story to share pictures of his damaged black Mercedes.



Expressing his profound gratitude to God for his safety, Hermes posted a heartfelt message, stating, "Bless God for life and safety."



The reality star's post resonated with his followers, who joined him in giving thanks for his well-being.



In a follow-up update, Hermes reassured his concerned fans that he emerged from the accident unscathed, with no injuries.



This revelation came as a relief to his followers, who had been concerned about his well-being after seeing the images of the crash.



Interestingly, this incident follows Hermes' recent public appeal to the organizers of the ongoing All-Stars season of Big Brother Naija.



In a viral video shared on his Twitter handle, he pleaded for the opportunity to participate in the popular reality show once again.



His fans rallied behind him, showing their support and admiration for the former housemate.



As news of the car accident spreads, fans and well-wishers continue to send their prayers and good wishes to Hermes for his safety and recovery.



ADA/OGB



