Big Akwes secretly marries his girlfriend from Germany

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Kumawood actor, Akwasi Asamoah, popularly known as Big Akwes, is reportedly married.



It was revealed in a video available to Zionfelix.net that Akwes and his partner, Freda, tied the knot last weekend.



Close friends of the couple revealed in a TikTok live that Big Akwes settled down with his Germany-based girlfriend on July 31, 2023.



Xandy Kamel, who was part of the live TikTok panel hinted that she has details about the marriage ceremony.



The popular actor, is, however, yet to comment about it.



Details about where Big Akwes and his partner got married are yet to be made public.



Congratulations will be in order for Big Akwes and his lover following their private marriage ceremony.



Watch the video below for details:











