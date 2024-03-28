You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 03 28Article 1923521

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Big Akwes leads Kumawood stars rallying behind John Mahama's 2024 presidential bid

« Prev

Next »

Comments (8)

Listen to Article

Unique Stars Movement for JM Unique Stars Movement for JM

A group of Kumawood stars—actors and actresses—have endorsed former President John Dramani Mahama's candidature as flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

Among the notable figures endorsing Mahama are Big Akwes, Christiana Awuni, Sergeant Dee, Elorm Aba, Theophilus Annan, and others, totalling about 18 well-known faces from the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

The endorsement was made public through a 30-second video where the stars donned NDC souvenirs, particularly Mahama-branded T-shirts.

In the video, they declared their support for Mahama, emphasizing that their endorsement is not confined to any particular timeframe.

"This is Big Akwes; this is Christiana Awuni, Sergeant Dee, Elorm Aba, Theophilus Annan…the Unique Stars Movement for JM are saying, our father JM, we are supporting you 24 hours, Ey3 Su, 3y3 Za," expressed the group in unison.



AM/SARA

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:



Comments:
This article has 8 comment(s), give your comment