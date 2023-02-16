Big Akwes discloses why he will rot in hellfire

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Actor Big Akwes has announced that he will not make it to heaven but rather rot in hell fire for one of his biggest mistakes in life.



In a self-recorded video shared on TikTok, the actor noted that he is disappointed in himself for campaigning for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"When I die, I will go to hell. The moment I die, I am going to burn in hell fire straight! If indeed there is a place called Heaven where we go after death, then I am sure to miss it," Big Akwes disclosed.



Giving his reason for his utterance, he boldly commented on the current government's woeful performance in office.



"The reason is simple, I campaigned for Nana Akufo-Addo, and he has disappointed me," he said in the video sighted by GhanaWeb.



The actor is among the many celebrities who campaigned for the NPP in the last general elections that witnessed Nana Addo's second term in office as Ghana's president.



