‘Beyond the Return’: Samini addresses patrons at Howard University

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Reggae and Dancehall musician, Samini, has addressed patrons at the prestigious Howard University, Washington DC, USA.



In his speech at the renowned university, now named, 'Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts', Samini explored the role of music and culture in harmonizing Africa and its diaspora.



He made this known via Facebook on Monday, February 26, 2024.



“From rhythms that resonate to stories that connect, music proves to be a universal language uniting people across continents.



“Here at Howard University during the "return conversation," I delved into the powerful discourse on 'the role of music and culture in bridging the gap between the global Diaspora and Africa’,” Samini wrote.



In attendance at the event were the Director of Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Socrates Safo, and the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman.



