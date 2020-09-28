Entertainment of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: entertainmentgh.com

Beyond the Return: International masterclass for creative industry slated for September 30

play videoThe event is slated for September 30, 2020

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture in collaboration with the Creative Arts Council, Beyond the Return Secretariat and The Bridge Zone Africa presents one of the biggest and elaborate Master Classes ever organized in the Ghanaian creative space.



Under the theme, ‘Black Stories Matter: Forging Collaborations for the Development of Ghana’s Creative Industry’ – a legion of international greats, accomplished in their varied endeavours would partake in the Master Class as panelists.



Professor Eleanor Earl, a Film Lecturer at the Hampton University and TV host, Ivy Prosper, would moderate a panel that would include Chris Roland, Vasall Benford, Lamman Rucker, Baron Davis, Etu Evans, Shelby Stone, Asante Bradford, RJ Bucaria and Philonese West.



The event comes off on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 4pm GMT, and would be streamed live on Facebook and Instagram on @beyondthereturn, @Ghanatourismauthority and @yearofreturn. It would also be broadcast live on Hitz 103.9FM.



Background of speakers:



Lamman Rucker is an international actor, well-known for his roles in Tyler Perry’s ‘Why Did I Get Married’ and ‘Why Did I Get Married Too’ – as well his role in the Oprah Winfrey-produced series, ‘GreenLeaf’.



Vassal Benford III is a Grammy Nominated American Producer/ Record Executive/ Film Producer/ Music Mogul. He is regarded as one of the top music producers in the international music scene.



Chris Roland is an award-winning American producer, director, and writer. He owns ‘My Movies’, a sales and distribution company, and previously owned ZenHQ Films and The Imaginarium, both leading production companies, and the South Africa Film Finance Corporation (production financing), and Basecamp Logistics (unit equipment rentals). As a consultant, Chris provides a wealth of experience that helps turn challenges into opportunities and ideas and dreams into realities.



Baron Davis is an American former professional basketball player, a two-time NBA All-Star who is now a television pundit.







Asante Bradford is Project Manager for Digital Entertainment and Emerging Media for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the sales and marketing arm for the State of Georgia.



Referred to as the “Prince of Luxe,” Etu Evans has made a name for himself as a tastemaker to celebrities. He built his company, Etu Evans, LLC, into an international footwear, accessory, and interior design company that creates luxury items and one-of-a-kind footwear for the rich and famous.



Shelby Stone has produced over 80 hours of television, including the critically acclaimed and multiple award-winning Bessie, Lackawanna Blues, Life Support, Single Ladies and more. She is the recipient of over 60 awards and nominations, including Emmys, Golden Globes, People’s Choice Awards and many others.



RJ Bucaria Bucaria is the Co-Founder and C.E.O. of Prolific Media holdings LLC. Through his journey in the entertainment industry, Mr. Bucaria has held positions in A&R, Talent Management, C-Level Executive and Board of Directors level positions in both public and private corporations.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.