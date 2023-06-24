Beyonce donates over N8 million to struggling Nigerian-owned restaurant in London

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Famous American singer, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, widely known as Beyonce has donated £8,000 equivalent to 8,307,336 naira to a Nigerian restaurant in North London almost on the verge of closure due to the escalating cost of living crisis.



The restaurant named Chuku’s, which claims to be the world’s first Nigerian tapas restaurant, is operated by two siblings, Emeka and Ifeyinwa Frederick.



A-list celebrities, footballers and everyday patrons have all flocked to Chuku’s, enticed by its unique Nigerian tapas and innovative take on traditional dishes.



The global icon, who recently sold out five consecutive shows at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium, extended her philanthropic efforts to support local businesses in London.



Beyoncé’s BeyGood Foundation established the Black Parade Small Business Impact Luncheon, which aimed to celebrate individuals, communities, and small businesses affected by economic disparities worldwide.



The charitable foundation committed a total of $1 million (£806,401.00) to support these struggling businesses like the Chukwu’s in cities around the world.



The Luncheon, held at the prestigious Four Seasons in Tower Hill, welcomed over 100 entrepreneurs, offering them an opportunity to win prizes totaling $100,000 (£806,090).



Among the 400 applications received, Emeka and his sister Ifeyinwa made the list of the distinguished 2% of winners.



Remarking on the grant awarded their restaurant, Chuku co-founder, Ifeyinwa stated: “I still can’t quite believe that Beyoncé has backed our restaurant, it feels a bit surreal.”



Her brother and business partner, Emeka noted: “This grant couldn’t have come at a better time.



“Chuku’s, like many other restaurants without financial reserves, has been severely affected by lockdowns and the escalating cost of living crisis.



“Every day, we fight to remain open and reach our fourth anniversary.



“This funding will alleviate some of our struggles and enable us to continue showcasing Nigerian culture on Tottenham’s High Road for the time being.”