Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Beverly Afaglo blasts Akuapem Poloo over naked birthday photo with son

Ghanaian actress and wife of musician Choir Master, Beverly Afaglo digs at socialite Akuapem Poloo for celebrating her son’s birthday with a naked photo.



Today (June 30) marks Akuapem Poloo’s son’s birthday, and as a passionate mother, she took things a little further to make the day special by releasing a naked photo with his son and accompanied by an emotional letter.



She expressed her deep love and passion for her son and explained that she went naked on his birthday because “this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me naked lying somewhere don't pass by me but rather see me as your mom who brought you to life.”



But Beverly Afaglo saw the act as cringeworthy.



Reacting to the photo, Beverly said it’s wrong for Poloo’s son to see her nakedness at this age, adding that kids of today know too much and it’s unhealthy as well.



She wrote in a: “Oh why? Awww no way. But why is the boy wearing briefs and she is naked? I don’t even accept dressing up in the presence of your son who is more than 3 years. These kids know too much these days and it’s not healthy for them.”





