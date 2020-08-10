Entertainment of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: Razz News, Contributor

Better than Beyonce, Shatta Wale dancers?’ Di Asa’ Queens exhibit ‘killer’ dance moves

play videoPopular TV Reality show, ‘Di Asa’

The 4th edition of popular TV Reality show, ‘Di Asa’ on Atinka TV to promote the talents and capabilities of plus sized women and to entertain the public was launched on Friday August 7, 2020 at the Sika Hall, inside the Atinka Media Village(AMV) Headquarters at Avenor in Accra.



Present at the occasion were the Deputy Regional Minister, Mrs Elizabeth K.T. Sackey; President of the Great Accra Market Association Madam Mercy Afrowa Needjan; reps from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection; Ministry of Tourism and Culture and Creative Arts.



One of the most exhilarating moments that characterised the event was a stellar dance performance from a quartet of past contestants. The Queens embellished the occasion not just with their appearance, but their enviable exuberance and dance moves.



The ability of those plus sized women to assume so much control over the body is undeniably amazing. Dignitaries and audience could not help but bring out their phones to capture the magical moment; others too danced along, trying their hardest to mimic the seemingly difficult dance moves being displayed by the dancers.



Not only did they have dance moves to exhibit but these voluptuous women dancing to Stonebwoy’s ‘Putuu’ hit song also invested their goodies into their art, giving the audience a good exhibition of what their large curves and bosoms can do.



One of the dance moves that wowed the entire auditorium was how one of the women imitated the famous martial art move ‘Splits’-normally done in movies by America-based Belgium movie Super star and retired martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme.



These women do not have any professional training, but they are very remarkable dancers. Place them side by side with the Ghanaian dancers who featured in the music video of multiple Grammy award-winning American musician Beyonce's ‘Already’ featuring Shatta Wale and will realise that they performed greatly for being untrained dancers.









