Betrayal rumours as Confidence Haugen and Hajia4Reall unfollow each other on social media

Entertainment of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Checks reveal that Hajia4Reall and Confidence Haugen have unfollowed each other on Instagram.



This follows rumours of ‘fallout’ after Hajia4Reall allegedly betrayed Confidence, whom she refers to as ‘god mother.’



It can be recalled that after Hajia4Reall was arrested and granted bail in the UK, she was residing in Confidence’s house.



This was confirmed after Confidence’s viral birthday video captured Hajia4Reall presenting a cake to the former in the said house, amidst massive public reactions.



The two have since been seen sharing their fun moments on social media, particularly, anytime Confidence visits the UK.



However, rumours are rife that Hajia4Reall has betrayed her godmother, a situation that has caused their split.



Per reports, shortly before Hajia4Reall was extradited to the United States, she consulted one of her fetish priests to destroy the relationship between Confidence and her UK-based ‘baby daddy’, who allegedly funds her luxurious lifestyles.



Confidence, now a queenmother, uncovered the plot and this according to reports, have severed their ‘god-mother -god-daughter’ relationship.



Meanwhile, checks on Instagram disclose, that the two have unfollowed each other.



That’s not all, Confidence took to social media to share an indirect jab at Hajia4Reall.



“Guard your support for those who value loyalty, for nurturing disloyalty only sow seeds of betrayal.”



Hajia4Reall, on the other hand, is yet to react to the ongoing development.























Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel





EB/NOQ