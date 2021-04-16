Bethel Revival Choir set to release a new song titled 'Enyo' which features Joe Mettle

Music of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Mic Yamoah, Contributor

Award-winning gospel music group Bethel Revival Choir is set to release another song titled “Enyo” which means “He (God) is Good” in the Ewe dialect.



This song which features multiple award-winning gospel artiste Joe Mettle is set to be released hopefully by the end of the month.



This type of collaboration can be recalled back in 2018 when the group featured Joe mettle on two of their songs namely the Ewe Praise Medley (widely known as “Vovome”) and Mawu Gbagbe all on their groundbreaking Akpe Album.



The group has been actively producing songs despite the challenges the Covid 19 pandemic posed to the music industry since last year 2020.



The group released two singles last year. The “Revival” was released in November 2020 and the “Agbadza Gospel Medley 2” was also released in December 2020. These 2 songs have so far been doing well after their release and are available on all digital stores online.



Also, the group was featured by popular dancehall Ghana artiste, Stone Bwoy on a peace song “One People, One Nation” which also included other secular artistes to preach peace and unity prior to the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Bethel Revival Choir is a contemporary gospel music group under the Global Evangelical Church located at Kotobabi in Accra, Ghana. The choir won the hearts of many after the release of their 2nd Album “Akpe” in 2018.



The group’s unique ability to seamlessly use both local and foreign instruments and tunes to produce good and quality music especially in the ewe dialect was what marveled many.



The group has so far had 3 consecutive nominations each year since 2018 for Group of the year in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which they actually won in 2018 after being nominated for the first time.



They also went ahead to win 3 awards in the 3 Music Awards 2018. They have as well gained several nominations in other awards schemes such as the National Gospel Awards, Ghana Music Awards USA, Maranatha Gospel Awards etc.