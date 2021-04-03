'Best gospel song currently' - Media personalities endorse JM's 'NotAlone' hit song

Music of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: hotfmghana.com

When UK-based Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joseph Matthew affectionately called JM entered into the music scene with his smashing hit songs 'Nyame Ye' and 'My Story', everyone kept asking: 'Who is this new guy?



Before viewers and listeners could catch their breath, he has again delivered another appealing tune with an impeccable video dubbed 'NotAlone"



The potential Grammy award-winning song which was released on 19th March 2021 encourages Christians to be strong in the Lord even when the whole world turns against them.



Produced by award-winning sound engineer, Francis Osei, 'Not Alone' is a mid-tempo with beautiful rhythm and drum beats to match. It's actually a contemporary combination that is finely mixed with a metropolitan highlife groove with Afro-beat and rap.



The song, which is currently receiving mammoth airplay on TV and Radio has been endorsed by popular and well-respected media personalities such as Kelly Nii Lantey Mensah, Kwamena Idan, Nana Romeo, Precious ,Turas of Max TV and Hot FM's Mid-Morning Show host, Sly Tee as the best Ghanaian Gospel song among those already making waves in the music field.



Kelly Mensah, a social media influencer, in a recent Facebook post, rated the song as the best song of the week. In another post,he indicated that one of the things that would make 3Music Awards chalk another enviable success in 2022 after this year's event is by billing Joseph Matthew to perform.



Arguably the best Gospel show host in Ghana currently, Kwamena Idan who is the host of 'Adom Live Worship' on Adom FM while playing the song labeled the award-winning artist as an artist who has a powerful voice and powerful lyrics.



The award-winning broadcaster likened Joseph Matthew's voice to legendary Traditional artist, Atongo Zimba and legendary Highlife musician Nana Fynn.



Precious of Vision One FM while playing the song endorsed it by indicating that,"Beautiful tune, solid production...this is not like the ordinary Gospel songs you use to know, this is solid".



He asked for God's blessings on the 'Not Alone' crooner for producing such an illustrious song.



Award-winning mid-morning show host, Nana Romeo of Accra FM, endorsed the song by stating that,"It's currently a song I really love'.



Sly Tee, who is also the Mid-morning show host of Hot FM endorsed the song as the most inspirational and well-produced song.















