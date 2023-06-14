Best African Music Performance category to be featured in 2024 Grammy Awards

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

The Record Academy, known for pioneering the Grammy Awards has announced the inclusion of the Best African Music Performance as one of the new categories for the 2024 Grammy Awards.



The announcement was made by the Record Academy via its Instagram page on June 13, 2023.



In the post shared, the award institution defined the category as one that recognises the unique sound, melody, and rhythms in music that is produced on the African continent.



It also gave details of how the category wouldn’t be limited to a specific genre of music like Afrobeat, Highlife, Bongo Flava, and Amapiano.



“A track and singles Category that recognizes recordings that utilize unique local expressions from across the African continent. Highlighting regional melodic, harmonic and rhythmic musical traditions, the Category includes but is not limited to the Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-pop and Ethio Jazz genres,” the post read.



Some Ghanaians who have seen the post have expressed mixed reactions. Some are happy about this new development and they see it to be an opportunity for Ghanaian artists.



These are how some Ghanaians reacted to the news:



“I realized the academy recognizes High Life. I feel we don’t need to waste energy as Ghanaians in rebranding ‘Highlife’ or claiming Afrobeat (a battle that has long be lost) but hold onto our own High Life and Ghanaian Drill for it to pay off.



“Finally, it’s been well defined not all lumped together. Time for our highlife folks to shine.



“Ah, you people Dey understand the thing? The genre is going to be considered henceforth in nominations. This doesn’t mean they’re going to win automatically. Amapiano dey the list top y’all think this is gonna be a walk in the park.



One will recall that on September 24, 2022, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grammy Awards, Harvey Mason Jr. visited Ghana. In one of the interviews he granted, he was quizzed if the academy had the intention of including an African category to the Grammys and he replied by saying that such an issue was in the process and discussions were being held by its board members.



