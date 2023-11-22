Bessa Simons should be ready to accept criticisms - Nacee

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Popular Ghanaian gospel singer Nana Osei, also known as Nacee, has expressed his confidence in the newly elected president of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Bessa Simons.



Speaking on the New Day Show on TV3 with Berla Mundi on November 22, Nacee conveyed his trust in Bessa Simons, stating that Bessa has the technical know-how to fulfil his duties. He implored his colleagues to come together to support the Bessa-led administration to achieve its goals.



“I trust Uncle Bessa, I believe he has studied the system, the music organization and how we are supposed to do our stuff. We don't have any choice but to put our heads together and allow him to rule or get this done. Even if he is not good enough when we give him the power, he will do his best,” he said.



Nacee, however, offered a piece of advice to Bessa Simons, urging him to be ready to accept and tolerate criticisms, no matter how harsh they may seem.



“He should also be ready to accept criticisms because musicians are very emotional people, we talk and when we talk, it’s not everything that he has to respond with passion. So he should listen to criticism and when we praise him, he should also take it as well,” he advised.



Bessa Simons became the new President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) after a long delay. He got 324 votes against his opponent Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi who got 66 votes. He had acted as the President since 2019 when Obour left office. Other executive members of the union were also elected.



The MUSIGA elections have been postponed five times since 2019 due to a court injunction by two members who wanted the union to account for its finances.



The court dismissed the injunction and ordered the plaintiffs to pay damages to the union. The new MUSIGA leadership was expected to improve the union and attract more musicians.



