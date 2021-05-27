BerryVodca's 'Viberation' EP gives boost to Ghanaian Rap culture

Music of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: Elorm Beenie, Contributor

Finally, the much-anticipated EP y’all have been waiting for us finally out. With 4 powerful songs carefully selected, BerryVodca presents to you his first EP titled “Viberation”.



All songs on “Viberation” EP was produced by Klassik Beatz for Expensive Music. The EP features only one artiste, ChoQo.



About BerryVodca



Born and raised in Accra, Ghana, Isaac Oduro, also known as BerryVodca is an amazing musician who specializes in genres like Rap, Hip hop, Afro beats and Afro-fusion.



He is an exceptional musician who enjoys to blend his Ghanaian and African culture with international or western culture to create the perfect music that would go beyond the borders of Ghana and Africa.



Culture is reflective in his musical approach, esthetics and demeanour which carries a punch of introspection as she speaks in various native dialects.



About His Maiden EP — “VIBERATION”



“Viberation”, BerryVodca’s maiden EP is a power-packed mini-album, a finely crafted collective by the confident rapper with 4 songs listed for it. It is a fusion of Hiphop, Hiplife, Afropop, Afrobeats, and Afro-fusion sounds.



The idea of the EP is to present a youthful rhythm for the modern market of music tastemakers and fans of the new wave. With the mindset of urbanized sounds, the EP has a very visible African originality, stemming from Ghana, his motherland.



BerryVodca believes his music will inspire, liberate and empower the youth to be the best of themselves. He’s got all it takes to take the industry by storm.



Listen to the song below