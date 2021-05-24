You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 24Article 1269199

BerryVodca holds 'Viberation' EP Listening Session with the media

Counting as his maiden EP, BerryVodca, holds a listening session for his first body of work titled “Viberation”.

Press kolks from radio, TV and online portals graced the occasion held on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at a private ceremony in Accra.

“Viberation” EP launched under Expensive Music Gh, the record label that signed him officially got released on digital stores on Friday, May 21, 2021, with 4 songs listed for it.

With titles of the songs as 'Enjoy', 'One Shot', 'Show Something' and 'Listen', the EP is expected not to only outdoor BerryVodca but as well project the image of the record label, Expensive Music Gh.

“Viberation” EP features only one artiste by name, ChoQo, who is also signed on to Expensive Music Gh.

The press listening session also saw the launch of an ultra-modern studio by the record label at its premises.

Love, CEO of Expensive Music Gh was very happy at the warm reception of his outfit by the media and called for support for BerryVodca and other artistes that will be outdoored from her stable.

All songs on the EP were produced by Klassik Beatz. The EP is available here

