You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 07Article 1254109

Music of Friday, 7 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Emmanuel Sekyere Owusu, Contributor

Berlyn features Kumerica rap soldiers Ypee and Yaw TOG on new song

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Official artwork for the project Official artwork for the project

The newest hip-hop musician Berlyn, born Gregory Agyemang Duah has released a song featuring Ypee and Yaw TOG titled 'Boyz Ha Me".

The much-awaited song from the Calypso Records signee tells a story of the influence of peers to spend money on unnecessary things after earning income from their hustle.

"Boyz Ha Me" which is currently available on all music digital platforms was produced and mastered by one of Ghana's best music producers TubhaniMuzik.

The video has a glamorous full HD and 4K display and is available on YouTube Calypso Records. It was directed by Director Bruce.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment