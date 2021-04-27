Berla Mundi, John Dumelo to engage their teeming fans

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Popular media personality, Berla Mundi and celebrated actor John Dumelo are set to engage their teeming fans in an evening of delightful conversation dubbed “Onwards and Upward”.



The “Onwards and Upward” series is to spur on young people as part of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of St. Joseph branch of the Anglican Young People’s Association (AYPA).



The public event, is slated for Wednesday 28th April, 2021, at 5:30 pm at the St. Joseph Anglican Church, Kaneshie near Cocoa Clinic.



Patrons are expected to get first-hand experiences of being in the limelight, women empowerment, leadership among others, in a relaxed environment.



“I am so excited to be joining John Dumelo for the onwards and upward forum tomorrow at St. Joseph Anglican church, 5:30 pm sharp.



“We will be there to share some nuggets of wisdom and also share our life experiences with you, hoping to inspire you,” Berla said.



For his part, John Dumelo said “The onwards and upward event is a timely platform to interface with people, especially the youth, in these times. I am happy to share my experience and ideas.”