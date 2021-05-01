You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 01Article 1248094

Music of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: NYB Live, Contributor

Berima Seanbills releases video for ‘Wo Gyiii’ featuring Kweku Afro and Medikal

Berima Seanbills is a Ghanaian musician play videoBerima Seanbills is a Ghanaian musician

Ghanaian Musician cum Hypeman, Berima Seanbills has released the video for his new banger titled ‘Wo Gyiii’ featuring Kweku Afro and Medikal.

Produced by Maestro, ‘Wo Gyiii’ is a popular urban slang familiar among Ghanaian youth. It is a cool way of uttering the very offensive phrase, "Wo gyimi nu" (You’re fooling around).

Now a full-blown song, Berima Seanbills trolls naysayers with his slang in a booming party piece.

His wingmen; Medikal and Twist Entertainment Legacy singer, Kweku Afro added touches to the song with their respective verses.

The colorful video was directed by Snares films &TwistedEye Productions.

Watch Wogyi by Berima Seanbills below

