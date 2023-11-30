Berekumhene’s funeral: Otumfuo has given you a ‘showdown’ - Agradaa mocks Dormaahene

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Nana Agradaa has ridiculed the Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II after he was denied access to Berekumhene’s funeral recently.



She noted that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has shown that he is the superior authority in terms of chieftaincy rankings in the country following his appearance at the Berekumhene’s funeral.



Nana Agradaa mocked Dormaahene after he was injuncted not to attend Berekumhene’s funeral while his rival, Otumfuo was given the nod to be present.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Agradaa hailed Otumfuo for giving Dormaahene a ‘showdown’ during Berekumhene’s funeral.



“Our father Otumfuo’s showdown he gave to Dormaahene at the [Berekumhene's] funeral is a heavy one. I really like Dormaahene but Asantehene has shown that he is indeed the authority in charge. Someone [Dormaahene] has gotten to know his level, this is called the most showdown.



"This is like you will fight with an elderly person but how you would be able to conquer him is the issue. Some of us are the queens on social media so we have kept quiet but others are making noise all over,” she said.



Background



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II commented on the injunction filed against him to stop him from attending the final funeral rite of the late paramount chief of the Berekum Traditional Area (Berekumhene), Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



The Sunyani High Court reportedly issued an injunction preventing Nana Agyeman Badu II, from participating in the burial rites of the late Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



The court's decision follows a legal action initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, who expressed concerns about potential disruptions to peace due to conflicting attendance plans during the burial.



Sources suggested that the Dormaahene's intention to attend the burial simultaneously with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, prompted the legal intervention to avert possible clashes.



Speaking on the matter in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the Dormaahene indicated that he was advised against attending the funeral by the Minister for National Security and the Minister for Chieftaincy.



He said that even though he was not disturbed about what happened, he would never forget it.



“The Minister for National Security called me; the Minister for Chieftaincy called me and when I listened to what they were saying I was amused and at the same time sad.



“But I am not disturbed by this because I'm the one who was going to honour the Berekumhene… I have nothing to say regarding what has happened. But I would forever remember what has happened... one day, I would become important to the people of Berekum,” he said in Twi.







