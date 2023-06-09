Benedicta Gafah flaunts her heavy curves and backside in a new video

Entertainment of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: zionfelix.com

Benedicta Gafah has recently caused a stir on social media after sharing a revealing video of herself on Instagram.



In the video, the actress and brand influencer can be seen singing a melodious gospel song.



Seated on a sofa, Benedicta confidently showcased her sleek figure while joyfully singing.



However, her video has been met with mixed reactions, with some considering her voice to be more of a nuisance than a beautiful melody. What caught the attention of many viewers was Benedicta’s choice of attire.



She was wearing an outfit that some found to be quite tempting.



Additionally, her decision to openly display the use of hip pads in the video has fast become a subject of mockery and criticism on social media.



