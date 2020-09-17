Tabloid News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Benedicta Gafah, Princess Shyngle 'beg' Moesha Boduong not to commit suicide

Actress Princess Shyngle (L) Moesha Boduong(M) Benedicta Gafah(R)

Actresses Princess Shyngle, and Benedicta Gafah have expressed concerns about a post by Moesha Boduong on her social media page.



Moesha Boduong shared a post on her Instagram account page that suggested she was contemplating committing suicide.



Social media users after sighting her post have asked questions as to what is really wrong with her.



Very worried about the development, Princess Shyngle and Benedicta Gafah asked their friend not to commit suicide or do anything ‘silly’ to herself.



The concerned pals of Moesha begged her to delete the post as it’s dangerous for her to voice her feelings out on social media.



