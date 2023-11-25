Ben Dotse Malor gives Amerado 'heavy flowers' for 'hustler's anthem' Kwaku Ananse Remix

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Chief Editor at UN News Ben Dotsei Malor has praised – in today's parlance, given flowers to – rapper Amerado profusely for his new hit, Kwaku Ananse Remix.



Thursday, November 23, 2023, the former Deputy Editor at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), shared a footage of Amerado performing the song on Facebook.



For caption, he wrote: "Something determined about this - I think he's about resilience: Just stumbled upon this lovely and uplifting music #KwakuAnanseRemix by Amerado Burner. Not understanding all the Twi lyrics, but hearing, "Life is a lonely journey" and "I'm a soldier" and I fear not. I fall and rise again [wink emoji] feels like a hustler's anthem. Well, I hope someone provides the full (translated) lyrics, please. Enjoy."



At publication time, the post has more than a 1000 likes and one Janet Kelly Ayittey has provided the desired Twi lyrics for the hit Highlife/Hiplife song, with acknowledgement from Mr Malor.



Also, when the artiste in question, Amerado Burner, the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Best Rapper, responded in the comments with a hail you emoji, Mr Malor engaged him with prayers for his international breakthrough.



"Awesome, bro. Greetings from South Sudan. Repeating your song for the umpteenth time. God bless your hustle. God bless you more and beyond the shores of Ghana. Well done. More power to you," he wrote, evidenced below.







