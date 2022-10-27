Belinda Dzattah strikes a ferocious pose with one leg in the air

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Ghanaian actress, Belinda Dzattah, has struck a wild pose with one of her legs raised while lying on a conical wood furniture.



Dressed in a short black attire matched with a netted Dolce and Gabbana stocking, Belinda wore a pair of black ankle heels to complement her looks.



She captioned her post, “WCW” with lots of love and smiley emojis she shared on October 27, 2022.



For a while now, the actress has been spotted living her best life in America after sharing her weight loss journey on social media.



On March 11, 2022, she released some sets of pictures that got people confused, owing to her drastic weight loss.



The actress, known more for her plus size weight, not too long ago shocked netizens with a photo of her ‘snatched body.



She debuted her ‘trimmed’ look sometime in January 2021 while claiming that it was as a result of the constant usage of a slimming tea product.



That particular post amassed a lot of comments and reactions from social media users due to the drastic change and weight she had shed within a short time.







