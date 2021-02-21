Entertainment of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Being with Shatta Wale was ‘a waste of my youth’ - Shatta Michy

play videoShatta Wale with Shatta Michy

Shatta Michy, an ex-girlfriend of Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, has described her time with Shatta Wale as a waste of her youth.



According to her, she could have achieved an enviable feat if she had focused on her schooling and abandoned Wale’s budding dream at a youthful age.



Speaking on the United Showbiz show on UTV, Michy who did not mince words emphasised that she has become a better human being without her ex.



“I look so good without Shatta Wale, because if I had been monitoring him the time I would [have] put in it wouldn’t have made me look this good because I have a lot to do.”



She also noted that she had to cut ties with Shatta Wale after their break up because every time spent with him reminded her of the ordeal she endured under the roof of the music icon.



Michy, who has a child from the relationship, says she has learnt several lessons from dating Shatta Wale because they were able to make history.



“When we make mistakes in life we must move from them and make conscious efforts not to go back to them. I don’t think being with him was a mistake because we were making history without making [much] effort,” the ex-girlfriend said.



She added, “I wouldn’t say it was a mistake, but a waste of my youth. I’m 27 now; not a child anymore. It was difficult breaking up with him. Everything was supposed to happen, but I have learnt my lessons with men, friends and [I] appreciate the presence of my son in my life.”



Michy further revealed that she was pursuing a career in law now to inspire Majesty, her child from the relationship, to aim for higher heights when he is old enough.



Watch the video below



