Being introduced to your boyfriend’s parents is no assurance - Musician advises women

Ghanaian musician, Klarah Kay

Upcoming Ghanaian musician, Klarah Kay, has advised that women who are in relationships should not get carried away when their boyfriends ask them to come over to their parents’ house, as that does not mean he is really in love.



In a discussion on the topic ‘How to know if your partner loves you’, with Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s adult show In Bed With Adwen, she mentioned that men sometimes ask their girlfriends to come to visit them at their parents’ house only for the lady to think that he loves her and he wants her to meet his parents.



“If a man invites you to his house and his parents see you, it does not mean that he loves you. If as soon as you get to the house, he goes to introduce you to his parents as the woman that he is going out with and looks forward to marrying in future, then you’re safe.



If he takes you straight to his room and has sex with you, then on your way out when his parents are seated in the living room, he tells you to greet his parents, he does not love you. As soon as he comes back from seeing you off, his mother will ask who you are and he will definitely say you’re a friend,” she said.



According to Klarah, most parents are able to tell from how their sons introduce women to them, whether she is his girlfriend or if she is really just a friend and since the men also know this, women need to be very observant about how their boyfriends introduce them to their parents.

