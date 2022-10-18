Being in jail felt like I was home - Shatta Wale discloses

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has disclosed that being in jail felt like home to him.



Speaking on Showbiz 360 with Giovanni Caleb, the self-acclaimed Dancehall King stated that prisoners offered him a warm reception by running errands for him while others offered him food their families brought to them.



“When I went to jail, I actually felt like I was at home. Because people have been in there for 30 years, and they’ve never seen Shatta Wale.



“So, as they saw me, they fetched water for me. Some brought me food from their visitors. Just like the way people see me on the streets and kneel down, it was the same way in the jailhouse,” he said.



The SM Boss and his team members were arrested for publishing false news about being shot by some unknown gunmen.



They added that received treatment at an unidentified medical facility.



The four initially did not plead guilty to all charges against them when they appeared in court until June 29, 2021.



