Being a musician is the most difficult job now – Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeats musician, Kuami Eugene, has revealed that being a musician amid the COVID-19 era is one of the most difficult jobs anyone can do.



His assertion is based on the fact many musicians thrive on performing for fans and as such the absence of shows to perform for a crowd makes the work of a musician difficult.



The ‘Open Gate’ hitmaker, in a conversation with YFM’s Brown Berry on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show, expressed: “Every hardworking musician prepares for the future. Just like we not preparing for COVID-19, now, being a musician is the most difficult job everywhere. This is because our job thrives with people. You have to be with people but now you can’t gather more than 25 people. More musicians are suffering”.



Kuami Eugene encouraged artistes to always prepare for the future by putting out more EPs and singles. Using his experience as an example, he shared that he is always doing more jams and selling more recorded songs that always “blow”.



Kuami Eugene is out with a new single dubbed ‘Dollar On You’.