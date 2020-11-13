Entertainment of Friday, 13 November 2020

Being a judge on mentor was a beautiful challenge for me – Adina

Last year, we saw a comeback of one of the biggest musical reality shows, Mentor, after six years of going on what seemed like a never-ending break. The eighth season of the reality show unveiled Adina Thembi, Trigmatic and Bessa Simons as judges.



Although not everyone seemed thrilled to hear that Adina Thembi would be a judge on the show, for the reason that she is a product of another reality show, Stars of the Future, the songstress accepted the call and quite amazingly, the winner emerged from the team that she selected and coached.



The singer, songwriter and actress, during an interview with Happy FM’s DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After-Drive show, declared that she saw it as a great honour to have been called upon to play that role, hence she also took it as a challenge upon herself.



Adina said, “It was a big honour but I also took it as a challenge because definitely, when I started, I went through a lot of things such that if a young artiste comes to ask me how to go about things, at least I have a few words of advice or motivation to share so that he or she can also achieve what they want to achieve so it was a beautiful challenge for me."



"They usually assign each judge four contestants to groom and last year, one contestant that I chose from the North emerged as winner of the show so for me to come from a reality show to be probably the youngest judge on the panel and be able to pick someone and make the person a winner, it was a big deal for me.”



According to her, it was a great experience and it means a lot to her to have been able to make a winner from among sixteen contestants and to be called upon again for the next edition so she can keep coaching upcoming talents with the lot that she has gathered from being an artiste.

