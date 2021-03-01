Entertainment of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Being a celebrity doesn’t prevent me from doing my matrimonial duties at home – Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton with her husband

‘Adom (Grace)’ hitmaker and powerful vocalist, Diana Hamilton has revealed that despite the busy schedules that come with her celebrity status, she still finds time to cater for her kids and be with her husband.



“First thing first, whatever job God assigns you to do comes with who’ll be your helper. In all what I do I still have time for my husband and kids,” she revealed.



Speaking from her base in the UK in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Diana Antwi Hamilton who happens to be a singer, nurse and fashion designer said it’s by the grace of God that makes her accomplish her multiple tasks seamlessly.



She said on Kastle Drive “I’m still being a mother, wife, sibling, friend, family or church member. It is by the grace of God that we are able to accomplish all these tasks seamlessly despite my busy schedules.



“Just now when you called I was busily untying my daughter’s braided hair. I think you even heard her speak and I told her to go to her room so that I can continue with the phone interview,” she told the host.



Diana, the third of eight children was born to Apostle Felix Elvis Antwi and Comfort Antwi in Kumasi. She is married to Dr. Joseph Hamilton and the couple have a set of twins (Michaela and Michael).