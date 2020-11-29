Entertainment of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Being a boss lady isn’t about belittling and demoralizing others – Delay advises

Delay, TV and Radio personality

Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay has dished out a piece of advice to her fans on the subject of being a boss lady.



The TV show host cum entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to make a list of things that makes a woman a true boss lady.



According to Delay, being a boss lady isn’t about stepping on other people but it’s about working hard to attain what you want. She added that demoralizing others doesn’t make one a boss lady instead self-empowerment, and helping others is the way to go.



She added that being arrogant and belittling others doesn’t make you a boss lady.



She wrote; “Being a Boss Lady Isn’t about stepping on other people. It’s about working hard for what you want, and knowing when to stand up for what you deserve. It’s not about demoralizing others; it’s about self-empowerment. It’s not about being arrogant; it’s about displaying your confidence and intellect as a badge of pride. It’s not asserting any inherent superiority or self-entitlement, but recognizing your own self – worth and value.”





