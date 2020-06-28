Entertainment of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Being a born again Christian doesn’t mean leave your job to establish a church – Kaywa

Legendary producer and sound engineer, David Kojo Kyei known in showbiz as Kaywa has revealed that when someone repents as a true Christian, that person is into full-time God’s ministry but it doesn’t mean he or she must quit his or her job to establish a church.



“When we talk about going into full time ministry I want to put a good explanation to it. Full time ministry means that if you have accepted Christ as your saviour then you must do God’s work. The work of God is not only subjected to someone who is wearing clerical or cross chains and portraying themselves as pastors.



“But the moment you accepted Jesus as your Lord and Savior, that’s the moment you started doing God’s work. Which means that the purpose for which you are living today is not for your personal gain but to bring others to feel the grace. The grace which was gifted to you freely must be shared for others to also receive the grace. So if you’ve accepted Jesus then you are into full time ministry and the reward is for God and that is what my ministry stands for.



” What makes some people unable to get closer to God is that they think their job doesn’t allow them to do the work of God. But any job that you find yourself doing remember you’re into full ministry already as you’ve accepted Christ. So if someone says God has directed me to stop my job and follow Him as for me I don’t really get it because he calls you in the very place he wants you to affect lives”.



Kaywa disclosed to Cape Coast’s finest radio personality, Amansan Krakye in an exclusive interview on GBC Radio Central monitored by MyNewsGh.com that most of the secular artistes who stop doing music and move into establishing a church after receiving God’s calling are wrong.



He added “So if you’re a secular artiste and God calls you, the reason that has happened is for you to affect the lives of your fans and followers. It doesn’t mean you should separate yourself somewhere and establish your church where you be limited to just a few people. That’s why Jesus didn’t leave his throne but rather left his glory and honour in heaven to descend to the very below on the earth and bless others by striping himself of all the credentials”.





