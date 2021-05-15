Being a backup vocalist is not easy - Ateaa Tina

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Talented backing vocalist Atea Tina has revealed that being a backup vocalist is not as easy as many perceive it to be.



According to the voice behind many of Highlife legend Daddy Lumba’s songs, a lot of people assume the job of a backup vocalist is an easy one because all they do is to back the artistes.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s 'Ayekoo After Drive Show', she said, “Our job is quite a difficult one and also, we’re not recognized as much as we deserve”.



Using herself as an example she said, “For instance, I was in school and singing at the same time and that was quite difficult for me because sometimes, I’ll have to travel from one place to another and doing all these was not easy at all”.



She mentioned that such instances demanded her to make a lot of sacrifices in order for her to achieve everything.



Answering whether or not the money she was getting in return was worth the sacrifices she made, she said, “For me, I’ll say it was worth it because of my manager. My manager was Kwaku Mensah and he used to make sure everything was set even before I went ahead to record; so for me, I’ll say I was lucky”.



She added that she has heard a couple of complaints from her fellow backup vocalists here in Ghana complaining about how bad they are being treated.



“Some even mentioned that they do not receive any payment after their work which I think is not fair at all," she said.



She advised artistes to do better and appreciate the work of backup vocalists because they complete their songs.