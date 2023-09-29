Behind closed doors, the NPP is trying to win back Alan but he has refused – Afia Pokua

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2023

Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has asserted that the New Patriotic Party has put up a façade following Alan Kyerematen’s decision to quit the party.



According to her, the party is acting nonchalant, whereas, behind the scenes, they are resorting to all kinds of means to bring back Alan Kyerematen but have not succeeded.



“People have started doing calculations, some people are doing negotiations. They want to win Alan Kyerematen back he said he won’t agree. That is what is going on. The NPP has sent out delegations to win him back and he has vehemently disagreed.



"If you listen to the things the NPP was saying during their press conference, you’ll see that they have lost the zeal. They are very much aware that they will be seriously affected by Alan’s move. When they tell you they are not affected, then they are lying. They are very much aware,” the media personality stated during her show on Neat FM.



Afia Pokua, however, blamed the current leadership of the party for sitting aloof and watching things escalate.



She said the party should’ve hurriedly made amends with Alan right from the moment he withdrew from the flagbearership race.



“I blame the new leaders, Justin Kodua and co. If they were smart enough, they would’ve convinced Alan to stay at a time when he withdrew from the flagbearership race. They should’ve sent a delegation to him at that time and set up a crisis and emergency meeting to resolve the issue. Rather, you guys were acting like you didn’t care. It’s not that simple,” she added.



Meanwhile, Alan’s resignation has since been topical on social media with massive reactions from a host of Ghanaian celebrities.



While some have backed his decision, others have argued that quitting the party is an unwise decision as they doubt, he could stand on his feet.



Background



Mr. Alan Kyerematen officially submitted his resignation letter indicating he was no longer interested in being a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday, September 25, 2023.



Immediately after that, he addressed a press conference and announced his decision to contest 2024 as an independent candidate.



He has now formed a movement, called "Movement for Change" with a Monarch Butterfly as the symbol.





