‘Beef’ keeps the music industry alive - Lyrical Joe

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lyrical Joe, an award-winning Ghanaian rapper has posited that musical battles among artistes can be healthy for the industry, however, it attracts enemies to the parties involved.



Lyrical and other rappers have been involved in battles popularly known as 'beefs' in the local music industry. Although it came with the buzz, headlines and social media trends, the disadvantages cannot be overlooked.



"Sometimes it is good but it is not all the time that it's good. Sometimes it keeps the rap conversations alive. It keeps the genre that you are doing, that conversation alive but at the end of the day, you take the damages as well," Lyrical Joe told GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni in an interview at the 24th edition of the Ghana Music Awards.



In May 2022, the country was entertained with back-to-back 'diss tracks' from Amerado and Lyrical Joe during their beef. Both parties gained attention and dominated showbiz conversations.



"You will end up making forever enemies and all that," Lyrical Joe told GhanaWeb when asked about the disadvantages of rap battles.



