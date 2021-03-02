LifeStyle of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Bedroom play should be between man and woman only – Sex coach charges

Sex Coach, Dzifa Sweetness

Outspoken Ghanaian sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness has come out with her opinion on the current trending issue of whether or not same sex marriage and the LGBT movement as a whole is right and should be legalized in Ghana.



Speaking with the host of eTV Ghana’s In Bed with Adwen adult show, Adwen the Love Doctor on another informative yet entertaining episode of the show, she stated that marriage or sexual intercourse as God made it, is only meant to be between a man and a woman.



“I don’t understand how it came to be that men are having sexual relations with men and women are having sexual relations with women. We hear some people say that is how they were born and when I asked what they mean by that, I was told that some men are born with female hormones and some women born with male hormones.



Are you trying to tell us that God made a mistake while creating you or that He accidentally interchanged hormones between some men and women? I can’t judge anyone but I know that the God I serve does not make any mistakes. Well, we have understood your theory but why don’t you let us enjoy our peace because as far as I know, you people are already in the act secretly so why are you now making this whole fuss about coming clear about it and having it legalized?” the sex coach questioned.



In Dzifa’s opinion, Ghana’s culture will never accept same sex marriage or relations, therefore if people who identify under the LGBT want to continue with their actions, then they can keep doing it secretly as they have always done and hope not to be caught.