Becca will soon become a gospel artiste - Kwamena Idan

Ghanaian singer Becca

Award-winning radio presenter, Kwamena Idan, has prophesied that celebrated Ghanaian female musician, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, better known as Becca, will become a Gospel musician.



Kwamena Idan, while presenting his Sunday Gospel Music Countdown show, revealed surprisingly that the celebrated Afro-pop singer would become a Gospel musician and that it’s a prophecy he keeps seeing in his dreams.



“Reagan, do you know one musician I have dreamt of and prophesied about,… I have said it a long time ago…I’m expecting Becca to become a Gospel Musician… I keep dreaming about her," Kwamena Idan prophesied.



He added that "personally, Becca is not my friend…I can recall the only time I met her was when I came to Adom FM long ago when I interviewed her as a sit-in host for Adom Top 40 show hosted by Jerry Justice way back."



The Afro-pop, R&B and Highlife singer first gained recognition as a contestant on the second season of TV3's annual singing competition Mentor.



Her debut studio album Sugar, which was released in 2007, earned her five nominations at the 2008 Ghana Music Awards.



The album's lead single "You Lied to Me" won Record of the Year at the aforementioned awards show.



Becca released her second studio album 'Time 4 Me' on 16th May 2013. It features guest appearances from 2face Idibia, MI, King Ayisoba, Trigmatic, Jay Storm andAkwaboah. The album was certified 2x platinum in Ghana.



Becca's accolades include one Kora Award, one National Youth Achievers Award, four Ghana MusicAwards, and three 4Syte TV Music Video Awards. In 2013, she headlined the annual Girl Talk concert, which started in 2011.

