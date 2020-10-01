Entertainment of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Becca to release an all-female album, as she bows out of active music

Ghanaian Singer, Becca

Ghanaian songstress Becca is set to release an album featuring only female musicians.



She disclosed that the all-female album, being her last major music project, is aimed at inspiring and encouraging her fellow female musicians to forge ahead and pursue their dreams.



Additionally, she said the album will give exposure to budding female musicians.



“I'm working on my last album. Yes, my very, very last album. This last album is actually an all-female album. Being a woman in the industry, it's sometimes really tough,” the ‘African Woman’ hitmaker said on CNN African Voices.



“It's gonna be a strong album. I'm telling you,” she added.



She reiterated that after the release of that album, she will not be involved in music actively.



“Music is always gonna be there. Don't get it wrong. I'm always gonna do music. However, I'm not gonna be actively recording in the studio at 5am and all that,” she noted.



Becca disclosed that the break from active music will afford her the opportunity to focus on other projects.



“My husband and I are doing so much. We're into real estate as well. I have got a lot of franchises that will be coming out now; a beauty cosmetics franchise that will be coming out now. I have a logistics company as well that I'm looking at running,” she said.



Becca owns a beauty and wellness spa, Kora Spa.



Becca has featured several other musicians across Africa. Notable among them are MI Abaga, Ice Prince, Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi all from Nigeria as well as legendary Hugh Masekela, Busiswa from South Africa.



In Ghana, she has worked with Sarkodie, Bisa Kdei, Kwabena Kwabena, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy among others.



Becca is also well known for her humanitarian projects usually centred on sexual reproductive health and maternal health through her Becca Hearts Foundation.





