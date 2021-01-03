Becca kickstarts 2021 by showing off her new Maserati

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian songstress, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, popularly known as Becca, is starting 2021 on a good note.



The ‘Driving License’ singer was seen driving in a new Maserati in a video Zionfelix.net chanced upon.





Wearing a nude bodycon dress and a yellow blazer, Becca walked majestically close to the car, opened the door, and move the car out of her residence.





Olakira and Davido’s ‘Maserati’ song was playing in the background while she moved the car.



Becca happens to be the second female celebrity to own a Maserati in the country.



Watch the video below:





