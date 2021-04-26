Becca donates pay to TV3 Talented Kidz finalist

Entertainment of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Sensational songwriter Becca shocked all on Sunday, April 25 when she doled out all her due from serving as a guest judge in the grand finale of TV3’s Talented Kidz.



She gave the undisclosed amount to Andy Dabo, the only dancer among six finalists.



Andy Dosty, as he is nicknamed, held all spellbound in TV3‘s Studio B with his performance on a night of fun and excitement.



His moves could only push the award-winning songstress, who was a contestant in the second edition of TV3’s Mentor, to give all her due to the dancer.