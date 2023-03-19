Because I wear ladies' dress people think I’m a fool – DJ Azonto

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Ghanaian disc jockey and musician DJ Azonto has disclosed that people perceive him to be a fool because of his love for wearing ladies’ dresses.



He asserted that all of his efforts in the music industry have proven futile in terms of recognition because industry players have failed to properly acknowledge his contributions partly due to his lifestyle choice.



Speaking in an interview with Onua TV, the ‘Fa No Fom’ hitmaker added that he deserves to be nominated for artist of the year in all award schemes.



“I believe in myself but people don’t believe in me, recently I had a nomination for Ghana Europe Music awards, can you believe that a whole me they’ve placed me in Efia Odo’s category?



“They’re not working, they’re lazy, I’m doing the work and they don’t want to agree. I deserve to be applauded…because I wear ladies’ dresses so they think I’m a fool,” he said.



DJ Azonto has been nominated for the 'New Artiste of the Year under the same category as actress-turned-musician, Efia Odo, at the upcoming Ghana Europe Music Awards, however, he claims that he doesn't have to be pegged in the same category as Efia Odo in any award scheme.



