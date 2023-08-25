Beautiful moment Olivetheboy shared heartwarming dance with mother during grand signing with Sony Music

Entertainment of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Recently, Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Olivetheboy was announced to have inked a deal with Sony’s Columbia Records through its subsidiary, Bu Vision Ent.



He joined an impressive list of African icons to have signed to Sony Music, including D’Banj, Davido, Wizkid, and the decorated legend Angelique Kidjo.



The deal was finally signed in Accra on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, with a grand unveiling at Osu under the management of Full Circle Management Limited, a company owned by Baba Sadiq, the CEO of 3 Music Awards.



The sensational musician, who is known in private life as Joel Ofori Bonsu, celebrated this milestone in his career just as he was expected to do.



The signing and unveiling had a lot of blissful moments with all the top stars in attendance showing off their impressive dance skills while the ‘Good Sin’ hitmaker was rocking.



Out of the numerous moments that might never be forgotten, the moment the young-looking mother of Oliver Theboy joined him on stage in her adorable straight wine-colored dress to show off her dance skills when the musician was performing his ‘Good Sin’ song got many people mesmerized.



Indeed, Oliver’s distinct voice, captivating lyrics, and undeniable stage presence will continue to propel him to the forefront of Ghana’s music scene and it is pretty obvious that the records and charts that have been topped by “Good Sin” are just the beginning.



